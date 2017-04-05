Maranda visits the ballpark for Opening Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The West Michigan Whitecaps are getting ready for opening day on Thursday, April 6 against the South Bend Cubs. Maranda got a chance to visit the ballpark as they gear up for the new season. Gates open at 4:30pm and the game starts at 6:35pm. Bonus! The first 1,200 fans through the gates get a free Whitecaps Alpine hat this year. There’s a lot of new fun at the ballpark, including a new hospitality deck and an expanded playground. See all the fun in the video above!

You know what’s cool? The Whitecaps clubhouse. Maranda got a special behind-the-scenes tour where the players and staff hangout before and after the games.

Maranda got another special tour, this time of the kitchen. There’s a lot of new menu items out this year for fans to enjoy including the winner of the Whitecaps food contest, Beercheese Poutine.

Another thing to love about the Whitecaps is how devoted they are to the community! Check it out in the video below!