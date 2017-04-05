10 kid-friendly restaurants in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) When it’s time to let someone else do the cooking, families want a restaurant that will keep the kids entertained and well fed. We asked West Michigan parents where they love to go. Here are their top ten choices.

This family favorite has a great variety on its kids’ menu including burgers, grilled cheese, mac ‘n’ cheese, buttered noodles, and pizza. Kids love to watch the toy train roll around the restaurant! All kids meals are half off on Wednesdays and Sundays for dine-in customers. West Michigan locations at 241 W. Fulton in Grand Rapids and 2817 Kraft Avenue SE in Cascade Township.

A pleasing location for the parents’ palate, this higher-end seafood chain is surprisingly kid friendly! The dinner menu doesn’t have a specific kids’ selection, but features kid-friendly appetizers, bowls, fish tacos, and classic fish and chips. West Michigan location at 1100 E. Paris in Grand Rapids.

This sports bar is most definitely kid-friendly, with a menu of classic kid favorites featuring their famous wings and some unexpected offerings like mini corn dogs. Dozens of TVs will satisfy sports-loving kids. Five locations in the greater Grand Rapids area. Click here for a complete list.

A great destination for family fun, Craig’s Cruisers also has an awesome pizza and pasta buffet! Unique pizza offerings, fresh noodle dishes, and awesome desserts will keep kids going back for more. West Michigan locations at 5730 Clyde Park SW in Wyoming, 651 Chicago Drive in Holland, and 1551 Pontaluna Road in Norton Shores.

This classic diner serves up great kids’ fare, with breakfast and lunch offerings. Coloring sheets, crayons, and wonderful attention by wait staff help round out the family-friendly experience. West Michigan locations at 6670 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Grand Rapids and 5751 Byron Center Ave. SW in Wyoming.

Who doesn’t love a great burger? Keep kids satisfied with classic burger and pizza selections or mix it up with unique options like Meatball Lollipops, Swirly Twirly pasta, or Chicken Stickens. The festive atmosphere will keep kids entertained until the food arrives. Five locations in the West Michigan area. Click here for a complete list.

Take a break from traditional family restaurants with a refreshing stop at Rose’s Restaurant. On Reed’s Lake in East Grand Rapids, the location offers indoor or outdoor seating. Kid-friendly fare includes wood-fired pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other traditional offerings. Located at 550 Lakeside Dr. SE.

A family favorite for generations! Russ’ serves up its Kiddie Meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner with plenty of options for main courses as well as sides. Best of all is the $2.49 price tag! Twelve locations in the West Michigan area. Click here for a complete list.

A West Michigan staple for more than 20 years. A great destination for delicious breakfast, great sandwiches, and Mexican food options. Kids receive a coloring sheet, crayons, and a snack to keep them occupied. West Michigan locations at 5755 28th St. SE in Cascade and 151 Ottawa Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

Fresh-made food and a sports lounge with plenty of TVs makes this a favorite for families. The kids’ menu serves up classics like macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, burgers, and pizza. Kids eat free on Sundays and Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult menu item. Five locations in the West Michigan area. Click here for a complete list.