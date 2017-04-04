What’s on tonight: April 4th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Middle
8 p.m.
Mike upsets his neighbor when he poaches his plumber; Sue declines to talk about her crush.
American Housewife
8:30 p.m.
Greg blames Katie for setting a bad example when Taylor quits her school activities.
Fresh Off The Boat
9 p.m.
Louis and the boys splurge on a pay-per-view wrestling match while Jessica sleeps off the flu.
Imaginary Mary
9:30 p.m.
When she picks Bunny up from dance class, Mary learns that simple parenting tasks have challenges.
Marvels Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D
10 p.m.
Daisy and Simmons are the only hope to save everyone in a world controlled by Hydra.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Celebrity guests and comedy skits.