Spring Break Guide: Tuesday, April 4

Young Dancer Ballet Camps

Ballet Camp Does A Child Good

Monday, April 3-Friday, April 7

The Grand Rapids Ballet believes dance plays an important role in the healthy development of your child. That’s why they created Ballet Camp—the perfect social and physical activity for your son or daughter during spring break, summer vacation, or just about any other time of the year. For those ages 3-6, our 75-minute ballet camp (45-minute class plus 30 minutes of snack time and arts and crafts) will teach your little one the fundamentals of etiquette, coordination, and musicality, in an interactive environment where your child will learn the beginning elements of creative movement. It also provides an outlet for them to set and achieve a goal and the discipline it takes to achieve

Little Mermaid & Johnny Starfish Camp

April 3-7 in Grand Rapids and Holland

Our spring ballet camp is the perfect school vacation activity for your little boy or girl. In addition to attending our production of The Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish—a fun adventure filled with enchanting characters and music—they’ll also enjoy ballet class, snack time, and arts and crafts that continue in the under-water theme. Call us today to learn more at 616.454.4771. Now available in Grand Rapids and Holland!

Ages 3-6

9:30am-10:45am

$135 per child

Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish (April 4-6 – morning performances)

Spring Break for Kids at Grand Rapids Ballet. An under-the-sea rock-and-roll tale of mystery, intrigue, and fun. Tickets are $5 per person

Grand Rapids Art Museum

Meijer FREE Tuesdays and Thursdays means free admission for the public from 10am to 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursday Nights from 5-9pm.

Spring Break Drop-In Tour

April 4 & 6 2017, 1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Bring your kids for a fun tour of GRAM’s collection, then head to our studio to make your own art! Drop-in tours are free with admission and meet in the museum’s main lobby at 1pm.

Aquatic Adventures with Johnny Starfish – Grand Rapids Ballet

