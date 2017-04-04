Spring Break Fun at LEGOLAND Discovery Center

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WOTV) If you’re looking for something fun to do close to home this Spring Break, check out LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Auburn Hills. LEGOLAND Discovery Center is where LEGO dreams come true. The attraction inside Great Lakes Crossing Outlets includes two rides, a 4D movie theater, kids’ play areas, hands-on play zones, and more!

Visitors start out with a factory tour to learn how LEGO bricks are made, then they go on to the first ride, Kingdom Quest. It’s an interactive laser ride where riders try to zap creatures to save a princess.

Then it’s on to MINILAND, an entire city made out of LEGOS to replicate the city of Detroit. It includes iconic buildings and landmarks such as the Renaissance Center, Comerica Park, Ford Field, Fox Stadium, and the Detroit River. The display includes three million bricks, which took 20 model builders and designers from all over the world about eight months to build. MINILAND has interactive stations that let children play and learn more about each landmark.

The main hub area has another ride, Merlin’s Apprentice, which lets riders fly high using their own power as they pedal cars. The main area also has a huge play zone, LEGO Friends area, Build & Test area where you can build and race LEGO cars, and a Duplo Farm for the littlest LEGO fans.

LEGOLAND is about learning as well as playing. Master Model Builder Clint Parry is on staff to teach kids how to build creations out of LEGOs. Kids can stop by the Creative Workshop to build a tiny masterpiece like a LEGO bumblebee. Parry got the job by winning a contest. He built a chicken, Splash Mountain, and a computer with a real working disc player. Parry encourages kids to look at the world around them and see what they can recreate out of LEGO pieces.

LEGOLAND is best for children ages three to ten. For guaranteed entry, pre-book your tickets online.