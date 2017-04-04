Racing through Spring Break at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda is taking the show on the road to Craig’s Cruisers for some Spring Break fun! Families from all across West Michigan are heading to Craig’s Cruisers to take part in their Wristband Specials for Spring Break. It’s a great time to ride the go-karts, try to tackle the ropes course, and then take part in all the games and food! See video above.

Food is a big part of the fun at Craig’s Cruisers and they say on a busy day they can make 500-600 pizzas. They also say they make hundreds of pounds of pasta every day to feed the hungry guests! But Craig’s Cruisers doesn’t stop there – they also pull out all the stops for desserts including cookies and cakes. Chef Eric got a chance to show off their salad bar featuring all the fixings, including fresh fruit that they cut up daily. See video below to learn more about the food!

Maranda hangs out with some families at Craig’s Cruisers! Interviews below. These kids could not be cuter! See why these parents love taking their kids to Craig’s Cruisers on Spring Break.

This week only Craig’s Cruisers has their Unlimited Wristbands, two times a day until April 7th – either from 10am-3pm or 4pm-9pm. Wristbands are $25 per person and it includes unlimited attractions. The indoor attractions include: go-karts, laser tag, ropes course, bumper cars and the frog hopper. The outdoor attractions are weather-permitted and include mini-golf, the go-kart track, kiddie-karts and bumper boats. See video below for more fun and games!