Porter Hills voted one of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Porter Hills has again been voted one of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in West Michigan” in 2017. This marks the 15th consecutive year the organization has received this recognition and is but one of 27 large employers (over 300 employees) to be recognized.

Porter Hills has for nearly 50-years provided a full continuum of distinctive residential living communities including a wide array of supportive care services for seniors. Porter Hills Village and Cook Valley Estates are two communities of nine within the organization serving seniors in West Michigan.

President and CEO Larry Yachcik stated, “We are enormously grateful to again be voted one of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to work for. Our employees embody our mission of serving seniors with grace every day. It is their dedicated commitment that enables Porter Hills to be recognized for its efforts in our residential communities, the Greater Grand Rapids community, and in this instance as one of the best companies to work for.”

An independent research firm analyzes company and random employee survey responses to determine honorees. Some of the categories that are measured include compensation and benefits, engagement, recruitment and selection, diversity and inclusion, and work-life balance, among others.

From the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® press release:

"The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, West Michigan and Nationally."

Porter Hills provides living environments and services for older adults in Kent County and West Michigan. Six of the nine communities are specifically for older adults with limited financial resources. Through partnerships and collaborations Porter Hills serves seniors in a variety of environments that correspond to varying needs and lifestyles.

