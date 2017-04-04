‘Imaginary Mary’ premieres TONIGHT on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A brand new show is premiering tonight at on My ABC WOTV4, ‘Imaginary Mary’! This show combines an all-star cast, childhood whimsy, and big laughs for families and people are LOVING it!

The show follows the story of a fiercely independent career woman, Alice who’s life has been turned upside-down after meeting and falling head-over-heels for Ben, a divorced father with three children. This triggers more upheaval when the imaginary friend Alice created as a child, Mary, suddenly reappears as she is nervous to meet Ben’s kids for the first time.

In tonight’s episode, Alice is on Mom duty for the first time. When Ben asks Alice to help him with her first mom-like task to pick up Bunny from dance class, Mary quickly discovers the simplest parental tasks are fraught with difficulty. Afterwards, Ben is disappointed when Alice tells him she can’t help with the kids anymore, but things change when Andy enlists Alice’s help to overcome his fear of taking a driving test, on the season premiere of “Imaginary Mary”.