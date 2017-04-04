Dancing With the Stars week 3: flight home from Vegas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars is still tossing out new ideas after 24 seasons. Week 3 was dedicated to none other than Sin City… Vegas, baby!

Scores for DWTS week 3

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd: 26

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec: 24

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess: 24

Heather Morris and Alan Bersten (sub): 33

Charo and Keo Motsepe: 24

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber: 32

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev: 33

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold: 31

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko: 26

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 28

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: 34

Normani and Val won the lottery tonight with their incredible Foxtrot!

Who got the boot?

The couple that was eliminated on the third week of DWTS was….. *SPOILER* Charo and Keo Motsepe. Cash in your chips, you’re done for the night.

SPOILER ALERT: We've got the first interview with tonight's eliminated couple! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nVlMMq0nQE — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) April 4, 2017

