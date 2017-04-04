Dancing With the Stars week 3: flight home from Vegas

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars is still tossing out new ideas after 24 seasons. Week 3 was dedicated to none other than Sin City… Vegas, baby!

Scores for DWTS week 3

  • Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd: 26
  • Mr. T and Kym Herjavec: 24
  • Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess: 24
  • Heather Morris and Alan Bersten (sub): 33
  • Charo and Keo Motsepe: 24
  • Simone Biles and Sasha Farber: 32
  • Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev: 33
  • David Ross and Lindsay Arnold: 31
  • Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko: 26
  • Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 28
  • Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: 34

Normani and Val won the lottery tonight with their incredible Foxtrot!

Who got the boot?

The couple that was eliminated on the third week of DWTS was….. *SPOILER* Charo and Keo Motsepe. Cash in your chips, you’re done for the night.

Watch Mondays on #MyABCWOTV4 and join the conversation by following us on Twitter!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s