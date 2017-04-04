Dancing With the Stars week 3: flight home from Vegas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars is still tossing out new ideas after 24 seasons. Week 3 was dedicated to none other than Sin City… Vegas, baby!
Scores for DWTS week 3
- Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd: 26
- Mr. T and Kym Herjavec: 24
- Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess: 24
- Heather Morris and Alan Bersten (sub): 33
- Charo and Keo Motsepe: 24
- Simone Biles and Sasha Farber: 32
- Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev: 33
- David Ross and Lindsay Arnold: 31
- Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko: 26
- Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 28
- Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: 34
Normani and Val won the lottery tonight with their incredible Foxtrot!
Who got the boot?
The couple that was eliminated on the third week of DWTS was….. *SPOILER* Charo and Keo Motsepe. Cash in your chips, you’re done for the night.
