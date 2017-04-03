Spring Break Guide: Monday, April 3

Air Zoo:

Make Spring Break Unforgettable with the Air Zoo’s “Hands-On” Science Camps!

If you’re looking for AMAZINGLY FUN, yet educational activities for your kids this Spring Break, look no further! The Air Zoo’s highly affordable, hands-on Science based day camps have become the “go to” activities for innovative parents and families wanting to give their kids fun, yet very meaningful educational experiences. In these programs, campers are immersed in the world of science and accelerate their learning by participating in interactive and exciting activities focused on teaching them how fun science can be! These day camps fill up fast, don’t wait! Register online below. For questions, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Dept. via email at events@airzoo.org, or via phone at 269.350.2848.

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band to half-price to take their children on the rides!

Spring Break +1 Camps (PreK – K)

Kids, your favorite adult +1 is welcome to join you at camp so you can have twice the fun! For the first time, the Air Zoo is allowing 4 and 5 year old preschoolers who are toilet trained to attend without an adult!

3 year olds must bring an adult chaperone

4 and 5 year olds who are not toilet-trained must bring an adult chaperone

4 and 5 year olds who are toilet-trained may bring an adult chaperone, but it is not required

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 20

April 4 – Tree Homes

Many animals that call trees their homes; they use trees for warmth and shelter and for raising their young. Campers will build a child-size tree from cardboard boxes, paper, and cardboard tubes. Then they will make models of raccoons and a family of owls and act out a bear family drama.

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband);

9 am-12 pm; Limit 13 pairs

To register, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Dept. via email at events@airzoo.org, or via phone at 269.350.2848.

April 5 – Bubble Festival

What joy of discovery sparkles in the iridescence, surface tension, buoyancy, and shape of bubbles! From bubble shapes and bubble measurement to bubble skeletons and body bubbles, this camp will be slippery, soapy fun!

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 13 pairs

April 6 – Treasure Boxes

One child’s trash is another child’s treasure! Campers will hardly realize that they are learning math and science as they sort, count and classify uncovered treasures and begin their own collections in their home-made treasure chest.

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 13 pairs

Spring Break Day Camps (K – 2nd and 3rd – 5th)

Choose from a variety of science-based, day-camp programs that engage and inspire children to learn about the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Utilizing fun, exciting, and highly interactive programming, the Air Zoo guides young minds through creative and inquiry-based experiences that instill a life-long passion for learning.

$50/child

9 am-4 pm

K-2nd grade, Limit 24 per program

3rd-5th grade, Limit 24 per program

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

April 4 – Innovation Station

Let out your inner creative genius as you invent a casing that will protect an egg dropped from the Air Zoo s balcony, design a bridge that can support a truck, perfect a bristlebot creation and much more. Put on your thinking caps!

$50/child; 9 am-4 pm; K-2nd grade, Limit 24 & 3rd-5th grade, Limit 24

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

To register, select age group below:

April 5 – Super Cool Science

Can’t get enough of the cold? Have a frosty fun time with colder-than-ice liquid nitrogen and dry ice experiments inside our warm facility. Science has never been so cool!

$50/child; 9 am-4 pm; K-2nd grade, Limit 24 & 3rd-5th grade, Limit 24

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

April 6 – Up, Up, and Away!

Need to get away this spring? Join us as we fly away on an aerospace adventure. Rocket up, parachute down, and hover over for a day exploring flight and space.

$50/child; 9 am-4 pm; K-2nd grade, Limit 24 & 3rd-5th grade, Limit 24

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

