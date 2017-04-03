Spring break fun: Maranda feeds an Argentine Tegu at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – John Ball Zoo is open for exploration and fun opportunities for children and the young at heart. Packed with Spring Break fun this week, Maranda headed over to check it out. One exhibit that’s fun to see is the reptiles. In the video above, Maranda had the chance to feed a garter snake and an Argentine Tegu… take a look!

The fun continued at the otter exhibit! Look how cute these little ones are! Learn more about otter training, here.

Marana learned a lot about the Tigers at John Ball Zoo. The species of tigers are Amur Tigers, which are from northern regions. That means they love Michigan’s winter climate. Amur tigers are highly endangered, with only about 400 adults living in the wild. The zoo hopes the exhibit will raise awareness about tigers and conservation efforts to protect them from extinction.

Do you ever wonder how your favorite animals got to the zoo? Check out the journey of transporting the flamingos!

During spring break, stop by the front board at the zoo entrance to see a schedule of demonstrations and animal feedings throughout the day. You can also see what’s new and exciting on the John Ball Zoo website.