Inspiration for Week 3 of Dancing With The Stars; Sin City

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The 11 remaining celebrities are set to celebrate the allure of Sin City and play the odds hopping to score BIG as Vegas Night hits the ballroom floor, tonight on ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

The couples will dance to some of the most iconic songs from hit Las Vegas shows, including “Magic Mike,” “Absinthe” and “BAZ – Star Crossed Love,” to name a few, as well as to music that is in the spirit of the gambling town.

In addition, Julianne and Derek Hough make their highly anticipated return to the ballroom floor with a personal piece that’s a follow-up to their Emmy-winning 2015 performance to “Elastic Heart,” before hitting the road for their upcoming national tour, MOVE BEYOND – LIVE ON TOUR, beginning April 19th. Each couple will perform a quickstep, Charleston, foxtrot, jive, samba, tango or jazz, hoping to avoid rolling the dreaded snake eyes by vying for America’s vote.

At the end of the night, based on scores and votes, one couple will be eliminated!

For week three, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite couples via phone during and up to 60 minutes after the end of the “Dancing with the Stars” broadcast in each time zone. Online voting at ABC.com at http://dwtsvote.abc.go.com/ and on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2cdE4PL is open for 24 hours, beginning from the start of each episode on the East Coast at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT and closing at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday evenings.