Underwater egg hunt at Holland Aquatic Center

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Imagine a swimming pool filled with brightly colored Easter eggs, and you can jump in and collect as many as you can… The Holland Community Aquatic Center is hosting their Annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 15, and they can’t wait to have you! Your ticket includes an egg hunt, baskets, goodie bags, and special guest appearances!

Event information

  • Underwater Easter Egg Hunt
  • Saturday, April 15, 2017
  • Doors open at noon – 1pm hunt & 3pm hunt
  • Participants: $8, Adults: $6.50
  • 550 Maple Ave, Holland MI 49423
  • (616) 393-7595
  • hollandaquaticcenter.org

 

