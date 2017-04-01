Spring Break Guide: Saturday, April 1

West Michigan Pet Expo at the DeltaPlex

Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2

Tickets: Adults $10, Children $5 – under 4 free. Live animal entertainment, reptile and amphibian exhibit, pony rides, thousands of pet products and a children’s area.

Muskegon Museum of Art “Blow Up” an Inflatable Contemporary Art Exhibit

Visitors to the gallery will encounter a life-size inflatable Trans Am, 14 foot tall pink bunnies, and a 25 foot long reclining Buddha-inspired figure, to name just a few of the dynamic and wildly engaging inflatable sculptures installed in the gallery.

Click here for the entire list of Spring Break Fun across West Michigan.