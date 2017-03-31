Maranda’s guide to Spring Break 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Spring break is here corner and if you’re staying close to West Michigan, there are so many options for family fun! Check out Maranda’s Guide to Spring Break Fun, including her picks of the day! To get a list of family-friendly activities emailed to you each week, click here!

Events happening 3/31-4/8

Craig’s Cruisers

6 Days of Spring Break Wristbands. Two wristband sessions are available each day: 10am-3pm OR 4-9pm. $24.99 per person (includes 3 hour pizza and pasta buffet, unlimited indoor and outdoor attractions *weather permitting.

Flick’s Family Film Fest

Free for children 12 and under and $5 for adults showing the movie “Sing”

A koala named Buster recruits his best friend to help him drum up business for his theater by hosting a singing competition.

Critter Barn Spring Fling

Open from 10am-7pm. Visit the farm and enjoy the miracles of Spring. You can hold, pet, cuddle, and even run with new babies

Closed Sundays

Grand Rapids Art Museum

Meijer FREE Tuesdays and Thursdays means free admission for the public from 10am to 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursday Nights from 5-9pm.

Spring Break Drop-In Tour

April 4 & 6 2017, 1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Bring your kids for a fun tour of GRAM’s collection, then head to our studio to make your own art! Drop-in tours are free with admission and meet in the museum’s main lobby at 1pm.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Enjoy a week of magic, music, dance, play and fun at the museum during Spring Break Week (April 1-9). Check out the newst exhibit AMAZING DINOSAURS General admission is $8.50, but $1.75 on Thursday from 5-8pm

Minecraft at the Lakeshore Museum Center

Monday, April 3 & Tuesday, April, 4

Minecraft players are invited to participate in a special Spring Break Minecraft at the Museum on April 3rd and 4th). Players search the museum to find as many resources as they can and then craft them to the supplies they need to navigate their way through the nether. There are 2 sessions per day for children 6+ at 4:30pm and 6pm.

Celebration of Beauty and the Beast – Barnes & Noble – RiverTown

Saturday April 1, 11:00 AM Join us as we celebrate the release of the new Beauty and the Beast movie. In addition to a special Storytime, kids of all ages are invited to sing favorite songs from the movie soundtrack and participate in other fun activities. Attendees will receive a mini-poster and bookmark, while supplies last.



Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Free style jump, Sky Slam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Speed Zone, Ultimate Volleyball, Foam Zone, GLOW on Friday nights, and Skyfit)

42nd Annual Gem and Mineral Show

A day full of treasure hunting. Children and adults can begins to add to a rock collection while learning about earth science and geology in an exciting way.

Thursday, Friday (April 6 & 7) 9:30am – 9pm

Saturday (April 8) 9:30am – 7pm

FREE entrance and parking

Rogers Plaza – Wyoming

Taste Touch and Tour at Koetsiers

Free family friendly event from 10am – 12pm April 3rd through the 7th.

Holland Aquatic Center-Spring Break Open Swims

Friday, March 31, 2017 – Sunday, April 9, 2017

Weekdays: 11am-4p & 5p-8:30p

Weekends: Normal Hours

The Mud Room

Open studio all during Spring Break.

Camp Mud Thursday, April 6 an Friday, April 7

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

Kids Corner Come down to the museum’s lower level to check out our newly redesigned space for families to look and learn together. The opposite of a “don’t touch” space – you get to play with all kinds of hands-on art activities, like oversized pegboard and drawing walls, magnet walls, and a black light corner (behind the curtain!). You can even curl up with a book (about art, of course) in our reading nook.

The Kroc Center

Spring Break Day Camp

Friday, March 31 · Monday–Friday, April 3–7

Spend Spring Break in full-fledged Kroc Center style! Campers will enjoy activities like swimming, rock wall climbing, games, arts & crafts projects, and more. Snacks and lunch are included, and before- and after-care are available.

West Michigan Whitecaps, Thursday, April 6

Opening Day! Game starts 6:35pm

Whitecaps Alpine Hat Giveaway for the first 1,200 fans through the gates

Whitecaps take on the South Ben Cubs

Stilt Walkers

Stilt Walkers Dixie Land Band

Yard Games sponsored by Belknap Hill

Free admittance to Meijer Hometown Playground from 4:30pm-5:30pm

50/50 Raffle Presented by Whitecaps Community Foundation

Family Fare Fireworks

Gates open at 4:30pm – game starts at 6:35pm

Grand Rapids Griffins Game Saturday, April 8 at 7pm

Cheer on the Griffins and stay for the post game open skate.

Grand Rapids Ballet Spring Break Camps

Young Dancer Ballet Camps

Ballet Camp Does A Child Good

Monday, April 3-Friday, April 7

The Grand Rapids Ballet believes dance plays an important role in the healthy development of your child. That’s why they created Ballet Camp—the perfect social and physical activity for your son or daughter during spring break, summer vacation, or just about any other time of the year. For those ages 3-6, our 75-minute ballet camp (45-minute class plus 30 minutes of snack time and arts and crafts) will teach your little one the fundamentals of etiquette, coordination, and musicality, in an interactive environment where your child will learn the beginning elements of creative movement. It also provides an outlet for them to set and achieve a goal and the discipline it takes to achieve

Little Mermaid & Johnny Starfish Camp

April 3-7 in Grand Rapids and Holland

Our spring ballet camp is the perfect school vacation activity for your little boy or girl. In addition to attending our production of The Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish—a fun adventure filled with enchanting characters and music—they’ll also enjoy ballet class, snack time, and arts and crafts that continue in the under-water theme. Call us today to learn more at 616.454.4771. Now available in Grand Rapids and Holland!

Ages 3-6

9:30am-10:45am

$135 per child

Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish (April 4-6 – morning performances)

Spring Break for Kids at Grand Rapids Ballet. An under-the-sea rock-and-roll tale of mystery, intrigue, and fun. Tickets are $5 per person

Klassic Arcade – Gobles

A chance to play the classic arcade games of the 1980’s. Pac Man, Donkey Kong, Galaga, Tempest, Frogger, Defender, Dig Dug, Ms. Pacman, Centipede, Asteroids, Joust & Space Invaders, just to name a few. Play all day for $5 a person. They also specialize in pinball.

22711 M-40 in Gobles

Spring Break Events at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo Spring Break Camp

A unique, hands-on learning experience that is fun and educational (role-playing, games, stories, and nature play)

John Ball Zoo Spring Break Overnight (April 7-8)

Starlight safari, slumber near the chimpanzees, touring the zoo under the stars, animal encounters, breakfast while watching animals and much more. $50 Member/ $55 Non-member

Experience the zoo in a new “light.” Bring your family, flashlight, and a sense of adventure for this guided tour of the zoo as the sun goes down.

Spring Break Events at Air Zoo

Air Zoo:

Make Spring Break Unforgettable with the Air Zoo’s “Hands-On” Science Camps!

If you’re looking for AMAZINGLY FUN, yet educational activities for your kids this Spring Break, look no further! The Air Zoo’s highly affordable, hands-on Science based day camps have become the “go to” activities for innovative parents and families wanting to give their kids fun, yet very meaningful educational experiences. In these programs, campers are immersed in the world of science and accelerate their learning by participating in interactive and exciting activities focused on teaching them how fun science can be! These day camps fill up fast, don’t wait! Register online below. For questions, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Dept. via email at events@airzoo.org, or via phone at 269.350.2848.

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band to half-price to take their children on the rides!

Spring Break +1 Camps (PreK – K)

Kids, your favorite adult +1 is welcome to join you at camp so you can have twice the fun! For the first time, the Air Zoo is allowing 4 and 5 year old preschoolers who are toilet trained to attend without an adult!

3 year olds must bring an adult chaperone

4 and 5 year olds who are not toilet-trained must bring an adult chaperone

4 and 5 year olds who are toilet-trained may bring an adult chaperone, but it is not required

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 20

April 4 – Tree Homes



Many animals that call trees their homes; they use trees for warmth and shelter and for raising their young. Campers will build a child-size tree from cardboard boxes, paper, and cardboard tubes. Then they will make models of raccoons and a family of owls and act out a bear family drama.

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband);

9 am-12 pm; Limit 13 pairs

To register, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Dept. via email at events@airzoo.org, or via phone at 269.350.2848.

April 5 – Bubble Festival

What joy of discovery sparkles in the iridescence, surface tension, buoyancy, and shape of bubbles! From bubble shapes and bubble measurement to bubble skeletons and body bubbles, this camp will be slippery, soapy fun!

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 13 pairs

To register, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Dept. via email at events@airzoo.org, or via phone at 269.350.2848.

April 6 – Treasure Boxes

One child’s trash is another child’s treasure! Campers will hardly realize that they are learning math and science as they sort, count and classify uncovered treasures and begin their own collections in their home-made treasure chest.

$25/child (one adult per child gets a free copilot wristband); 9 am-12 pm; Limit 13 pairs

To register, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Dept. via email at events@airzoo.org, or via phone at 269.350.2848.

Spring Break Day Camps (K – 2nd and 3rd – 5th)

Choose from a variety of science-based, day-camp programs that engage and inspire children to learn about the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Utilizing fun, exciting, and highly interactive programming, the Air Zoo guides young minds through creative and inquiry-based experiences that instill a life-long passion for learning.

$50/child

9 am-4 pm

K-2nd grade, Limit 24 per program

3rd-5th grade, Limit 24 per program

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band for half-price to take their children on the rides.

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

April 4 – Innovation Station



Let out your inner creative genius as you invent a casing that will protect an egg dropped from the Air Zoo s balcony, design a bridge that can support a truck, perfect a bristlebot creation and much more. Put on your thinking caps!

$50/child; 9 am-4 pm; K-2nd grade, Limit 24 & 3rd-5th grade, Limit 24

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band for half-price to take their children on the rides.

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

To register, select age group below:

April 5 – Super Cool Science



Can’t get enough of the cold? Have a frosty fun time with colder-than-ice liquid nitrogen and dry ice experiments inside our warm facility. Science has never been so cool!

$50/child; 9 am-4 pm; K-2nd grade, Limit 24 & 3rd-5th grade, Limit 24

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band for half-price to take their children on the rides.

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

To Register, Select Grade Level Below:

April 6 – Up, Up, and Away!



Need to get away this spring? Join us as we fly away on an aerospace adventure. Rocket up, parachute down, and hover over for a day exploring flight and space.

$50/child; 9 am-4 pm; K-2nd grade, Limit 24 & 3rd-5th grade, Limit 24

After 4 pm, adults can purchase a wrist band for half-price to take their children on the rides.

After-care is available from 4 pm-5 pm for an additional $10.

To Register, Select Grade Level Below:

Spring Break Week at Rebounderz

Rebounderz Grand Rapids

SPRING BREAK HOURS & PRICING

All guests must have a valid waiver on file. If a jumper is under the age of 18, their waiver must be completed and signed by their parent or state appointed legal guardian. You can fill out a waiver at one of our in-store kiosks, online, or on your mobile device by clicking here.

*Toddler Time & AirXercise will NOT be held during Spring Break.*

Toddler Time Cancelled on: 4/4 and 4/6.

Resumes: 4/11

AirXercise Cancelled on: 3/30, 4/3, 4/5, and 4/6.

Resumes: 4/10

Hours:

March 31st – April 9th:

Friday, March 31st:

10am-10pm

Saturday, April 1st:

10am-10pm

Sunday, April 2nd:

Noon – 8pm

Monday, April 3rd through Saturday, April 8th:

10am-10pm

Sunday, April 9th:

Noon – 7pm Pricing:

All Pricing is All-Access:

(Jump AND Ninja Warrior Course)

60 Minutes – $16.00

90 Minutes – $20.00

Unlimited – $22.00

These prices are valid during Spring Break Only (3/31 – 4/9).

Clean, Non-Marking Athletic Shoes are recommended for participation on the Ninja Warrior Course.

Spring Break Events at Meijer Garden

Butterflies are Blooming at Meijer Gardens (Through April 30)

Butterflies are blooming in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden with engaging outdoor activities: Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using life cycle costumes and your imagination.

• Perform your own butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin.

• Hunt for butterfly and moth life cycle replicas with a guided activity in the Kid-Sense Garden.

• Look for images of Michigan butterflies as you navigate the Butterfly Maze.

• Enjoy a springtime puppet show on the Log Cabin lawn; days and times vary.

• Become a Monarch butterfly while you take an imaginary journey and overcome challenges during a Monarch’s Migration game.

There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

CLASSES & CAMPS: ADULT & CHILD

Grandma and Me: Surprising Seeds

April 4

Compare sizes of seeds from tiny to huge and find out how seeds travel.

Ages

4-5 with Adult

Cost

Non-Members $43 non-member pair

Introduction to Zentangle

No experience is necessary for this engaging drawing experience.

Ages

8-10

Cost:

Members $25

Non-Members $33

Spring Break Events at Muskegon Museum of Art

Muskegon Museum of Art

Blow Up Inflatable Contemporary Art

Through April 23

Inflatable structures connote fun and whimsy, and challenge our everyday, feet-on-the-ground perspective. Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art explores the imaginative ways that artists use air as a tool for creating large-scale sculpture and includes imagery that is figurative, conceptual, and abstract. Accessible, yet rich with meaning, these pieces use perception of space and unexpected materials to open a dialogue about pop culture and social norms.Visitors to the gallery will encounter a life-size inflatable Trans Am, 14 foot tall pink bunnies, and a 25 foot long reclining Buddha-inspired figure, to name just a few of the dynamic and wildly engaging inflatable sculptures installed in the gallery.

Family Spring Break Day

April 4 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Theme: Big City Life Take an adventure and explore the MMA’s awesome art collection and never have to leave Muskegon! Join us each day as we dive into a new artwork and explore the galleries.

Free admission for one adult accompanying a child.

Instructor: Ronace Hogan

11:00 am – 2:00 pm arts and crafts in the classroom

11:30 pm – family film in the auditorium

Family Spring Break Day

April 5 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Theme: Day on the Farm Take an adventure and explore the MMA’s awesome art collection and never have to leave Muskegon! Join us each day as we dive into a new artwork and explore the galleries.

Free admission for one adult accompanying a child.

Instructor: Ronace Hogan

11:00 am – 1:00 pm docent-led art exploration in the gallery

11:00 am – 2:00 pm arts and crafts in the classroom

11:30 pm – family film in the auditorium

Family Spring Break Day

April 6 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Theme: Sea Life Take an adventure and explore the MMA’s awesome art collection and never have to leave Muskegon! Join us each day as we dive into a new artwork and explore the galleries.

Free admission for one adult accompanying a child.

Instructor: Ronace Hogan

11:00 am – 1:00 pm docent-led art exploration in the gallery

11:00 am – 2:00 pm arts and crafts in the classroom

11:30 pm – family film in the auditorium

Family Spring Break Day

April 7 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Theme: Meet David at the Museum (David Shannon Illustrations) Take an adventure and explore the MMA’s awesome art collection and never have to leave Muskegon! Join us each day as we dive into a new artwork and explore the galleries.

Free admission for one adult accompanying a child.

Instructor: Ronace Hogan

11:00 am – 1:00 pm docent-led art exploration in the gallery

11:00 am – 2:00 pm arts and crafts in the classroom

11:30 pm – family film in the auditorium

Pirates Super Saturday

April 8 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Free Family Fun Day

ARRRR, matey! Sail the waves of story making and imagination at this Super Saturday! Super Saturday free admission and activities are underwritten by MMA Education Partner Arconic/Whitehall Operations.

10:00 am & 1:30 pm Film: Hook

(142 mins.) In this contemporary classic, Peter Pan (Robin Williams) grows up to be an unhappy, crooked lawyer who is living the opposite life of his youthful, playful days. In a twist of events, he is drawn back to Never Neverland when his children are kidnapped by Captain Hook, giving him a chance for redemption.

11:00 am – 1:00 pm Guided Exhibition Tour

Explore David (Shannon) Goes to the Museum with a Museum docent.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Make & Take

Create pirate hats and eye patches to complete your pirate look.

Spring Break Events at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Spring Break Hands-On Happenings: Heroes and Villians

Free

Mon April 3 – Fri April 7 – 1-4 p.m.

Heroes and villains invade Spring Break Hands-On Happenings at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum April 3-7, 1-4 p.m. Create, assemble, and design images and objects from classic heroes and villains! These free family programs are available on a drop-in basis; a special quiet room will be available for children with autism and sensory processing sensitivities.

Ten different crafts each day will focus on heroes and villains from the Wild West (4/3), Space (4/4), Legendary Heroes and Villains from stories (4/5), Heroes of History and a few villains (4/6), and Superheroes real and imaginary (4/7).

Monday, April 3 : Explore the Wild West! Decorate a cowboy bandanna, a canteen, and a coonskin hat. Create a wanted poster and a bank bag, and color a wooden snake. Assemble a horse ranch picture frame, a sheriff vest and star, and hat.

: Explore the Wild West! Decorate a cowboy bandanna, a canteen, and a coonskin hat. Create a wanted poster and a bank bag, and color a wooden snake. Assemble a horse ranch picture frame, a sheriff vest and star, and hat. Tuesday, April 4: Out of this world fun in Space! Design an alien windsock, and color a UFO and a Darth Vader mask. Assemble a rocket picture frame, color a space suncatcher, try your hand at planet rubbings, and stencil a space bag. Color an astronaut helmet and a USA flag similar to one left on the moon by Neil Armstrong. Create a star picture of the big dipper that Harriet Tubman followed.

Out of this world fun in Space! Design an alien windsock, and color a UFO and a Darth Vader mask. Assemble a rocket picture frame, color a space suncatcher, try your hand at planet rubbings, and stencil a space bag. Color an astronaut helmet and a USA flag similar to one left on the moon by Neil Armstrong. Create a star picture of the big dipper that Harriet Tubman followed. Wednesday, April 5: Fairy tales and classic stories are celebrated with Legendary Heroes! Decorate a crown, a mythical creature suncatcher, and a book bag. Stencil a dragon banner, a ninja bandana, a Jack and the Beanstalk box, and a Wizard of Oz poster. Color a witch’s hat, a mask of Voldemort, and puppets of pets from Harry Potter.

Fairy tales and classic stories are celebrated with Legendary Heroes! Decorate a crown, a mythical creature suncatcher, and a book bag. Stencil a dragon banner, a ninja bandana, a Jack and the Beanstalk box, and a Wizard of Oz poster. Color a witch’s hat, a mask of Voldemort, and puppets of pets from Harry Potter. Thursday, April 6 : Heroes of History demonstrate courage and hope! Design a baseball hat in celebration of Jackie Robinson #42 and a postcard honoring Duane Roberts’s contributions to public education. Assemble a bus commemorating Rosa Parks and a sled for Balto. Put together a beaded necklace with a cancer ribbon pendant honoring those who have fought cancer. Color a pirate mask and a Bonnie and Clyde car, and decorate a “don’t pollute” picture frame. Color a bookmark of heroes and villains.

: Heroes of History demonstrate courage and hope! Design a baseball hat in celebration of Jackie Robinson #42 and a postcard honoring Duane Roberts’s contributions to public education. Assemble a bus commemorating Rosa Parks and a sled for Balto. Put together a beaded necklace with a cancer ribbon pendant honoring those who have fought cancer. Color a pirate mask and a Bonnie and Clyde car, and decorate a “don’t pollute” picture frame. Color a bookmark of heroes and villains. Friday, April 7: Superheroes to the rescue! Decorate a gift for a real superhero like your mom and dad. Color superhero suncatchers, headbands, and dry erase bubbles. Scratch a superhero design, and color a hero puzzle. Color a Poison Ivy or Catwoman mask, a Loki mask, and a Joker Hat.

Spring Break Events at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Grand Rapids Public Museum

March 31 – April 9

Spend Spring Break at the GRPM for a special visit to Whales Giants of the Deep and additional hands-on activities including watercolor printmaking, making origami whales and BIG games!

Activities take place 11 am – 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday of Spring Break and from 2:30 to 4 pm on Sundays!

During Spring Break the Museum will have extended hours – April 3-7 the Museum is open until 8 p.m!

Science Tuesdays is an ongoing educational experience, offering science programming based on changing themes each month. Science Tuesdays take place throughout the day every Tuesday at the Museum and include a variety of activities and interactive displays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore the extraordinary organisms that produce light, from the flickering fireflies found in backyards around the world to the alien-like deep-sea fishes and other fantastic creatures that illuminate the perpetually dark depths of the oceans. Admission is FREE with general admission! FREE to Museum members!