Learn some Michigan history on a Spring Break road trip

LANSING, Mich. (WOTV) There’s a place in Lansing that’s home to centuries of Michigan history. Visitors to the Michigan Historical Museum are greeted by an enormous white pine tree in the lobby, which is Michigan’s state tree.

The museum encompasses five floors, with permanent exhibits as well as space for temporary exhibits. The museum lays out Michigan’s history from the time before Europeans to about 1975. The director says she hopes visitors learn that Michigan is filled with extraordinary natural resources such as lumber and copper that helped shape our state’s history.

When visitors cross the Bridge to the 20th Century, they can explore the auto industry, the Great Depression, and a 1920s street scene. Many of the exhibits feature real artifacts and replicas of spaces such as a doctor’s office and beauty salon.

Some surprising things visitors can see and learn about include a lighthouse lens from Whitefish Point Lighthouse and the nose of a B-52 bomber, which was made in Willow Run, near Ypsilanti. Visitors will also love a replica of the 1957 Detroit Auto Show and a flat bottom Au Sable River boat.

More than 60,000 school kids visit the Michigan Historical Museum each year. Teachers can bring classes for self-guided, guided tours, tours about a specific subject, or in-depth programs that can last up to a week. There are also special programs on most weekends.

Michigan Historical Museum

702 W. Kalamazoo St.

Lansing, MI 48915

(517) 373-3559

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.