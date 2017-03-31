Journey to Gazelle Girl: Please talk nice to yourself

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The fifth annual Gazelle Girl Run is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. Rhonda Brinks is on the road to run the Gazelle Girl Half Marathon. After being awarded the Sole Sisters scholarship, which helps with training and support, Rhonda has been training week by week in order to cross the finish line! Here is her latest update:

March 13 – 24

29 days until Gazelle Girls half marathon. It has been 11 days since I have worked out because of bronchitis that has kicked my butt. Boy have the negative thoughts been going through my mind. The struggle is real, and I don’t like to talk about it.

The struggle is real…I let that number dictate how I feel about myself

A little back ground information, over the last 5 years I had lost 50 pounds. My husband didn’t like how I would get down on myself for that number on the scale not moving, so he hid my scale. This last week I had to get weighed for something and I noticed the number, and I didn’t like it. Over the last couple of days, I let that number dictate how I feel about myself. You fat cow, how can you run a half marathon looking like that. Everything moves. How did you let yourself get like this. Oh yeah , that is what I was saying to myself. But, then I think back to 2012 and where I was when I first started training for Triathlons, and the feelings I had when I finished my first race, and how proud I was for putting in all the hard work and finishing my race. Not only did I finish, but I took first in the Athena division. That division is for women over 165 pounds. At that point I think I was at 200 pounds.

Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

I need to remember those good feeling and have those carry me forward to my first Half Marathon. I can do this. I am strong enough to do this. I am not the number on the scale. That number is not who I am. I have to keep reminding myself that every day.

I can do this. I am strong enough to do this. I am not the number on the scale. That number is not who I am.

My self worth comes from what my body is capable of doing not a number. Happy training Beautiful ladies. Please talk nice to yourself. Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

March 28

I am so excited. Today was the first day in 2 weeks that I was able to run. I ran for 50 minutes. Slow and steady. I have never been so tired or coughed so hard before. This bronchitis was awful. I think I am on the mend.

Remember, it’s one step at a time, one mile at a time, one day at a time.

As I had said before. You have to make the decision that you are worth putting in the effort to do something for yourself. If you have ever thought about running a 5k, or any other length of race, you are worth following through with that dream. Remember, it’s one step at a time, one mile at a time, one day at a time. It is so worth investing in you. Dreams do come true….I can’t wait for mine to come true on April 23 2017…Have a great day!

