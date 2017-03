GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The 2017 color forecast is in, and this year’s most popular neutral hue is taupe. This color is a more complex palette of brown and the ever popular grey. The designers at Standale Interiors love this color because it creates a perfectly balanced neutral that goes with just about everything. Why choose taupe for your home? Taupe creates a cozy vibe and brings a sense of peace into our hectic lives. Check out the video above for more taupe inspiration.

