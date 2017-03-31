2017 Easter egg hunts and fun family activities across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Start off your Easter weekend with some fun events for the whole family! Check out this list of Easter egg hunts throughout Michigan and enjoy some other fun events along the way!

Allegan County

Colorfest, Forever Curious Children’s Museum, Fennville

Saturday, April 8 – Sunday,1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring your own hard boiled eggs and have fun coloring and decorating them! $4.50 per person includes admission to the museum. Members and children under 1 are free!

Berrien County

Easter Eggstravaganza, The Silver Beach Carousel, St. Joseph

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Following the exciting outdoor egg hunt, there will be a fun puppet show, “King’s Crown”. After that, stay for a FREE lunch! Special prizes or candy in all of the eggs! This event is intended for children and their families. To register, please hop over to SJFirstumc.org.

Calhoun County

Easter Egg Hunt, Cornwell’s Turkeyville, Marshall

Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m.

Egg hunts divided by age group. Event is free, but you must sign up. Sign-up at 10 a.m. Hunt at 11 a.m.

Kalamazoo County

Tike Hike and Egg Hunt, Bow in the Clouds Nature Preserve, Kalamazoo

Sunday, April 9, 3:30 p.m.

Hike it Baby event includes egg hunt. Baskets provided. Free event for families with kids of all ages! Reservtions required, call (269-324-1600) or email Miko at cmdargitz@swmlc.org

Easter Egg Hunt, The Olde World Village, Augusta

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

Crafts, raffle, face painting, egg hunt, Easter Bunny, and more! Free!

20th Annual Egg Hunt, Homer Stryker Field, Kalamazoo

Saturday, March 26, 4 – 6 p.m.

Easter egg and jelly bean hunt, Easter egg decorating, face painting, games with prizes, Easter Bunny. Free!

Kent County

Breakfast with the Bunny, Kentwood Activities Center

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

Pancake breakfast, face painting, activities, and photos with the Easter Bunny (10-11 a.m.). Please bring your own camera and egg bag. Tickets: $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast, Wallin Congregational Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m.

Pancake breakfast from 9:30 to 11 a.m. ($4 for adults, $2 for kids 5-10, free for kids 5 and under) followed by Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. (free for children 0-10).

Easter with the Equest Bunny, Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Rockford

Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Photos with Easter Bunny, egg hunt, meet horses, breakfast munchies and drinks, arts and crafts, wagon rides. Free ticket needed to enter. Call (616) 866-3066.

Blythefield CRC Easter Egg Hunt, Blythefield Christian Reformed Church, Rockford

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

Children 3-10 can hunt for eggs, make a craft, and listen to Resurrection Story.

Easter Egg Hunt, Ada Christian Reformed Church

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

Easter egg hunt, music, treats, prizes, Easter story, and more! Free!

Community Easter Egg Hunt, Ivanrest Church, Grandville

Saturday,April 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Easter egg hunt on the front lawn or inside in bad weather. For children ages 10 and under. Refreshments and family fun! Free!

John Ball Park Easter Egg Hunt, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – noon

Huge Easter egg hunt, with more than 2,500 children expected! Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, First Baptist Church, Lowell

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free Easter egg hunt with barbecue lunch. Egg hunt for children 5th grade and younger. Bring your own basket. Free!

Easter Egg Hunt and Holy Pilgrimage, Third Reformed Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.

Kids can hunt for treat-filled eggs and holy symbols. Then follow the footsteps of Jesus on a Pilgrimage through the days leading up to Easter Sunday. Refreshments and prizes! Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.

For children age 3 through sixth grade. Will be held indoors if weather is bad.

Community Easter Eggstravaganza, Orchard Hill Church

Saturday, April 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

Egg hunt, bounce house, face painting, photo booth, petting zoo, and more! Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, East Paris Christian Reformed Church, Kentwood

Saturday, April 15, 2 – 3 p.m.

Puppet show followed by Easter egg hunt. Free!

City of Walker Easter Egg Hunt, Walker Ice and Fitness Center

Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m.

Easter hunt for kids ages 2 -8. Pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Brunch Bites at the Downtown Market

Sunday, April 16 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Easter egg hunt in Market Hall, Audacious Hoops in the Greenhouse, Kids Coloring in the Greenhouse.

Muskegon County

Easter Egg Drop, Walker Memorial Library, North Muskegon

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m.

See the Easter Bunny and collect from thousands of eggs! Activities, prizes, snacks, and games in the Community Center.

Easter Egg Hunt, First Presbyterian Church, Muskegon

Sunday, April 9, 2 – 4 p.m.

Egg hunt for kids 10 and under. Refreshments, cookie decorating, and bag-making.

Newaygo County

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Fremont United Methodist Church

351 Butterfield St. Fremont, MI.

Areas will be divided into age groups: infants through 5th grade, with special prize eggs for 6th grade through 12th grade.

Ottawa County

Easter Egg Hunt, Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Holland

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m.

Children up to fifth grade invited for indoor egg hunt and photo booth. Bring your own baskets! Refreshments will be served. Free!

Community Easter Egg Hunt, Hillcrest CRC, Hudsonville

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

Egg hunt for kids of all ages! Balloon animals, face painting, prizes, popcorn, candy, snacks and videos. Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, Central Park, Spring Lake

Saturday, April 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Free event for kids up to age 10 a.m.

Rosewood Easter Egg Hunt, Rosewood Church, Jenison

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – noon

Donuts and coffee at 10 a.m. and hunt at 10:30 a.m. for children up to age 10. Please bring your own basket. Also Easter Bunny, coloring, balloons, face painting, and a drawing for prizes. Free!

Bunny Hop at the Cappon House, Holland

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Games, prizes, candy, meet the Easter Bunny, and egg hunt! Family-friendly tours of Cappon House included. Two admission times to choose from. $10 for Holland Museum members. Non-members: $12. Kids 5 and under free. RSVP to (616) 796-3329.

Visit with the Easter Bunny, Tip Toes, Holland

Saturday, April 8 and Saturday April 15, 11 a.m.

Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own camera.

Easter Egg Hunt, Central Park, Grand Haven

Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. – noon

Free event for kids up to age 10.

14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Dunton Park, Holland

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Egg hunts broken up into different age groups. Meet the Easter Bunny! Free.

Underwater Egg Hunt, Holland Community Aquatic Center

Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Doors open at noon. Easter egg hunts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Food and games 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open swim until 7 p.m. $5.50 per person. Children under 3 are free! Pizza, drinks, and frozen yogurt $2 each.

Easter Egg Hunt, Christ Our Savior, Holland

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Bring your own basket for a fun indoor Easter egg hunt! Refreshments will be served.

Van Buren County

Sportsman Easter Egg Hunt, Hartford

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m.

Free Easter egg hunt!