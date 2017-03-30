Quincy Elementary: ‘trailing’ through March reading month

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – March is reading month at Quincy Elementary in Zeeland. This year, the school has a specific focus – the Iditarod Trail. They even came up with a clever theme: Iditaread, which combines the Iditarod and reading. These kids sure are creative!

Protocol for the month is to find books that the students really enjoy about the Iditarod and, therefore, learn more about another state, culture, and way of life.

For those of you wondering, “okay, what is the Iditarod?” Don’t worry, you’re not alone. The Iditarod is a trail best known for its sled dog race. The race runs in early March, from Settler’s Bay to Nome, which takes place entirely in the state of Alaska.

**Watch video above to learn more about March reading month at Quincy Elementary – part of Ottawa ISD.

 

