Journey to Gazelle Girl: There’s an app for everything

GRAND RAPIDS, MIch. (WOTV) – Heather Koetsier is on the road to run the Gazelle Girl 10K. After being awarded the Sole Sisters scholarship, which helps with training and support, Heather has been training week by week in order to cross the finish line! Here is her latest update of how training went last week:

March 13 – 24

This week I’ve been out in snow, wind, rain and sun! Yes a continued reminder I live in Michigan!

I’ve been using a running app…I like this because it motivates me.

I ran/walked 4 miles, 6 miles and today I did 7! Never ever in my life have I run/ walked that far. ( I did walk a 13.1 a few years back but I was younger and in much better shape) I’ve been using a running app that basically tells me when to run or walk. I like this because it motivates me.Knowing I only have to run for 1 or 2 minutes then walk is good mentally for me. And it slowly increases my endurance. Is it easy? Nope! But I’m getting it done!

Winter is officially over! While on one of her runs, Heather spotted the first sign of spring, FLOWERS!

Sign up for race day:

Grand Gazelle Girl 5k/10k/Half Marathon

Sunday April 23rd in Downtown Grand Rapids

Register here.

Register by Friday, March 31 to get your name on your bib

