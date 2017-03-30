Best snacks for road trips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s that time of year again where the season of spring break is upon us, so you know what that means…ROAD TRIP! I just love road trips! They’re a great way to bond with friends and family, you get to see many interesting things, you can play fun road trip games, jam out and much more…but by do they work up an appetite! As an experienced road-tripper I know you can’t always stop when you’re hungry because there may not be a place to eat around you or maybe you just flat out don’t like any of the options you see. The best solution to any hunger issues on the road is to BRING YOUR OWN SNACKS! The key is to bring snacks that don’t come in a lot of packaging, can be resealed or closed up and that don’t produce waste when you’re done like banana peels or apple cores. Here is a list of 10 of my favorite road trip snacks that are perfect for on the go.

1. Goldfish

It’s the snack that smiles back…how could you not enjoy these on a road trip? They’re bite sized, easy to eat and they require no refrigeration at all, plus they’re shareable so you can pass them around. Bring napkins or paper towels though, especially if you like the flavor blasted Goldfish because the extra “flavor blast” can get on your fingers and then on your car…nobody wants a flavor blasted car! If you’re more of a Cheese-Its type person that’s fine too, they’re very similar and also makes for a great road trip snack.

2. Grapes

Yep, grapes are where it’s at! Sometimes you just want something a little more healthy while on the road. Grapes are the perfect option because there’s little to no mess. You don’t have any skin peeling you have to work about, like with clementines or even apple cores afterwards…like what are you suppose to do with these things while you’re in a car? My advice is to stick with the grapes and pick them off the vine before you head out for adventure. That way the only thing you have to worry about is the plastic bag you put them in TIP: After you’re done with your grapes you can use as the plastic bag as a trash bag. It’s a win-win situation!

3. Teddy Grams

Teddy Grams are amazing! They come in all sorts of flavors and are just so stinking cute! My personal favorite is the chocolate chip kind. These tasty little treats are the perfect thing to bring on the road for an option that’s not salty but not too sweet either. Cookie trays are hard to seal back up again whereas these little guys come in a resealable bag so you can open and close it whenever you choose. They make for a perfect traveling companion snack!

4. Beef Jerky

I use to think beef jerky was the nasty thing ever, but since I’ve started getting into road trips I’ve grown to really appreciate it! When you’re on the road and well into your trip and start to realize you’re hunnnnnngrey beef jerky is perfect! It’s a great source of protein which makes it a great solution to any hunger issues, plus it’s a lot healthier than a fast-food cheeseburger. Beef jerky is also shareable and it’s able to be stored between uses, aka it’s resealable! The trick to getting, and actually enjoying, beef jerky is to get a kind that actually consists of real meat and not some weird processed meat-like substance…meat-like substance is gross, real meat is yummy!

5. Carrots

Have you ever been to the grocery store and seen those little baggies carrots come in…the snack sized ones? Well those are PERFECT for road trips. They have minimal packaging, ie. a single bag, but more importantly they’re healthy and delicious! Plus fun facts about carrots, they’re actually a good source of vitamins which have been proven to help your eye sight, which is supper important while you’re on a road trip because you don’t to miss a thing of fun….or not be able to see the road in front of you and all the cars around you because that would be VERY bad! Especially if you’re the driver!

6. Bottles Only!

Staying hydrated while on your road trip is super important. It’s no fun to be stuck in a car and parched, trust me I’ve experienced it and it’s miserable! Having extra water bottles or Gatorade’s in your car will eliminate this problem and keep everyone hydrated and happy. Tip: If you have small children, ditch the juice boxes because those annoying straw wrappers get everywhere and you just have more trash with the box when they’re done. Bottles you can stuff trash into after they finish and they’re much easier to manage, one item and that’s it! If you’re traveling with adults,try to stay away from drinks that need to be refrigerated or could explode if shaken up to much, such as pop. These drinks will either taste horrible after a while or make a mess in your car, both are less than ideal situations for any road trip.

7. Unwrapped Candy Bags

Sometimes you just need a little sugar or maybe you’re just looking for some dessert, having candy bags on hand will help hold your sweet tooth over and satisfy that sugar craving. Getting the unwrapped bags minimizes your trash afterwards and makes it a lot easier to eat and enjoy while on the go. Gummy or fruity sweets are better but if you’re a chocolate lover, like me, sometimes you just need your quick Snicker or Twix fix. Just be careful with getting chocolate because chocolate can and will melt if left in a hot car for too long. There’s nothing more annoying than trying to clean up a chocolaty mess off your car floor. YUCK!

8. Fruit Snacks

These fruity little treats are great to have on hand while in the car and they taste fantastic! There’s minimal packaging, so less trash to deal with, and they’re a nice contrast to your salty snacks. Plus they come in snack size bags so they’re great to keep in a purse or bag once you get to your destination to save for whenever you get hungry when you’re out and about.

9. Popcorn

Popcorn doesn’t just pair well with the movies it’s also a great match for road trips! Popcorn is inexpensive and easy to bring along! You can pre-pop your own bag, pick up a bag at your local grocery store or you can buy dollar bags at any gas station while you’re gassing up to get ready to hit the road.

10. Granola Bars

Who doesn’t love a good granola bar? They fill you up and they’re so dang yummy! There’s so many different kinds and different flavors too; s’mores, peanut-butter, oatmeal raisin and more! If you get a variety pack, there will be something for everyone! They’re perfect for an on the road snack because they’re so easy to eat and they appeal to wide variety of people.