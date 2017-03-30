Allendale Public Schools going the extra mile for March reading

Reading at Evergreen & Springview Elementary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – They’re bringing reading to life at Allendale Public Schools. Teachers and administrators are taking an everyday activity like reading and trying to spice it up for students. They want to make sure reading and learning are always fun for kids. During March is Reading Month, they’ve had several theme days where kids get to come to school dressed up, changing up where kids are actually reading, and setting up the classrooms in different ways to keep kids interested.

Teachers went the extra mile to encourage kids to read together and take part in special activities throughout the month, pressing the fact that it’s important to learn to read and that it is a lifelong skill.

