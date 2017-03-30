2017 Easter brunch places in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Holidays are great at bringing the whole family together. Make a new tradition this year by going to Easter morning brunch! There are tons of fabulous restaurants all over West Michigan that offer delicious brunch options. Take the family out and enjoy a fantastic meal and some family bonding. Our list features brunch options in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and along the lakeshore.

GRAND RAPIDS:

Blending historic architecture with modern style and offering a delicious array of menu items, chef action stations, and carving stations, the Ballroom @ CityFlatsHotel is the perfect place to celebrate Easter. Located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids the Ballroom has Easter Brunch seating’s are available at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Please call 616-608-1720 to make reservations. Adult: 29.95, Seniors (65+): 24.95, Children (5–12): 12.95, Children (4 and under): Free

Celebrate at Reds with our exclusive all you can eat buffet and brunch! Seatings are at 10:30am, 12:30pm, & 2:30pm. Reservations suggested 518-731-8151. Adult: $21.99, Children (3-10): $11.99.

Enjoy an elegant Easter celebration at the JW Marriott. Six. One. Six. will be hosting a great brunch that’s locally inspired! Features will include: maple glazed ham, and char crusted sirloin. Breakfast selections range from creating your own omelet to strawberry shortcake and so much more! Brunch reservations will be from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. Prices: $40 adults | $18 children 4-12

Includes breakfast, salads, soups, entrees and desserts. Reservations required, Call 763-494-0400. Senior 60+: $40 Adults: $45, kids 4-10: $19, 0-3: free.

Join Uccello’s in Grandville, Grand Rapids, Caledonia, Standale or Rockford for their Easter feast. The brunch buffet with feature an omelette station, carving stations, chef inspired entrees and more. Brunch buffet only 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Adults $19.99. Kids 10 and younger are $7.99. Reservations encouraged.

Hop over to Railside and enjoy Easter brunch with us this spring. Reservations begin at 10:30 AM and go until 2:00 PM. Call for reservations: 616-878-1140. Open to the public. Adults: $24.99 , Children 5-11: $12.99, Children under 5: Complimentary.

Open from noon to 8pm with a dinner menu and features all day

Kick off the day with happy hour from 11am to 1 pm before closing at 10pm.

Brunch is served from 11am to 3pm. Reservations suggested.

Even the Easter Bunny is hopping over to Wheelhouse for a bite to eat. Bring the whole family for photos with the Easter Bunny, delicious food, kid’s activities, and more! Reservations Suggested.

KALAMAZOO:

Sunday brunch buffet runs from 10 AM-3:30 PM. Come enjoy delicious brunch from a favorite Italian hot spot. Features made to order omelet station, meat carving station, assorted pasta dishes and more. For reservations call 269-226-3333.

HOLLAND/MUSKEGON:

Head over to Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant and enjoy a delicious brunch. Features include: applewood smoked bacon, brown sugar glazed ham, and house-smoked salmon and much more! Brunch will be from 10am – 4pm. Reservations required. Admission: Adults $29.95, Seniors $25.95, Kids (5-10) $14.95, Kids (4 & under) FREE

Jack’s is now taking reservations for their annual Easter Day Brunch Buffet between 11AM – 3PM. Brunch includes a special sighting of the Easter Bunny, with spots filling quickly. Cost is $25.99 for adults, $11.99 for children 12 – 5, and free for children 4 and under.

The Easter Bunny even makes an appearance for the kiddos, and the adults are sure to enjoy the expansive buffet.

WEST OLIVE:

Features an omelet and meat carving station, yogurt parfait bar, pastries, drinks and more! Adults $35.