GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With the arrival of spring, that means summer is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I have A LOT to do before summer gets here! I’ve put together a spring bucket list of things I want to do/get done this season and I encourage everyone to do the same. At the end of the season (June 21st, which is the first day of summer and the start of the next season) we can look back and see all the fun things we did and accomplished this season. Here’s the bucket list that I created for myself, feel free to use it or find inspiration from it to help you create your own list. Let’s get the most out of spring this year people!

1. Plant Something New

2. Pick Some Fresh Flowers & Give Them to Someone…Just Because

3. Make My Own Fresh Flower Arrangement – click here for tips on how to make the perfect arrangement!

4. Go for a Bike Ride

5. Have a Picnic

6. Make A Bird Feeder

7. Clean Out My Closet and Donate Clothes I Don’t Want

8. Go Hiking

9. Visit Local Farmer’s Market

10. Read a Book – Click here for our must read list!

11. Host a Game Night with Friends and/or Family

12. Get your Nails Painted

13. Wash Your Own Car – Inside and Out

14. Have a Movie Marathon

15 Call a Friend and/or Family Member You Haven’t Talked to in a While

16. Go Bowling

17. Volunteer