GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With the arrival of spring, that means summer is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I have A LOT to do before summer gets here! I’ve put together a spring bucket list of things I want to do/get done this season and I encourage everyone to do the same. At the end of the season (June 21st, which is the first day of summer and the start of the next season) we can look back and see all the fun things we did and accomplished this season. Here’s the bucket list that I created for myself, feel free to use it or find inspiration from it to help you create your own list. Let’s get the most out of spring this year people!
-
1. Plant Something New
-
2. Pick Some Fresh Flowers & Give Them to Someone…Just Because
-
3. Make My Own Fresh Flower Arrangement – click here for tips on how to make the perfect arrangement!
-
4. Go for a Bike Ride
-
5. Have a Picnic
-
6. Make A Bird Feeder
-
7. Clean Out My Closet and Donate Clothes I Don’t Want
-
8. Go Hiking
-
9. Visit Local Farmer’s Market
-
10. Read a Book – Click here for our must read list!
-
11. Host a Game Night with Friends and/or Family
-
12. Get your Nails Painted
-
13. Wash Your Own Car – Inside and Out
-
14. Have a Movie Marathon
-
15 Call a Friend and/or Family Member You Haven’t Talked to in a While
-
16. Go Bowling
-
17. Volunteer
-
18. Start AND Finish a DIY Project – for a DIY T-Shirt project idea click here!
-
19. Replace Items in House That Need To Be Replaced – click here for more details!
-
20 Bake Something
-
21. Go Rollerskating
-
22. Visit A Museum
-
23. Make Homemade Sangria – click here for recipe ideas!
-
24. Go For a Walk
-
25. Watch the Sunset
-
26. Clean the Garage
-
27. Host a Backyard BBQ Party
-
28. Make A Homemade Smoothie
-
29. Learn How to Cook Something New
-
30. Donate Old Books/Books I’ve Read to the Local Library
-
31. Try Yoga – for some yoga inspiration click here!
-
32. Make a Tasty Spring Salad – click here for tasty salad ideas!
-
33. Go Out for Ice Cream
-
34. Start Working Out
-
35. Get A Hammock and Set It Up
-
36. Start a Vegetable Garden
-
37. Spend a Day Cleaning Up the Yard
-
38. Try a New Food
-
39. Get a New Pair of Shoes
-
40. Get Baseball Game Tickets
-
41. Plan a Day Trip – click here for fun places to visit in West Michigan!
-
42. Have a Craft Day
-
43. Remodel That Room in House You Want To But Haven’t Yet
-
44. Clean ENTIRE House – click here for tips on how not to miss those tricky spots!
-
45. Have Garage Sale
-
46. Make FRESH Lemonade
-
47. Play Mini-Golf
-
48. Make Homemade Jam
-
49. Get A New Hair Cut
-
50. Take A Mini Road Trip – click here for a list of road trip ideas right here in Michigan!