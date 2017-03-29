Spring bucket list

Valerie Dorn Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With the arrival of spring, that means summer is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I have A LOT to do before summer gets here! I’ve put together a spring bucket list of things I want to do/get done this season and I encourage everyone to do the same. At the end of the season (June 21st, which is the first day of summer and the start of the next season) we can look back and see all the fun things we did and accomplished this season. Here’s the bucket list that I created for myself, feel free to use it or find inspiration from it to help you create your own list. Let’s get the most out of spring this year people!

  • 1. Plant Something New 

  • 2. Pick Some Fresh Flowers & Give Them to Someone…Just Because

  • 3. Make My Own Fresh Flower Arrangement – click here for tips on how to make the perfect arrangement!

  • 4. Go for a Bike Ride

    Happy couple cycling in the city

  • 5. Have a Picnic

  • 6. Make A Bird Feeder

  • 7. Clean Out My Closet and Donate Clothes I Don’t Want

    woman closet trying on clothes what to wear to work

  • 8. Go Hiking

  • 9. Visit Local Farmer’s Market

  • 10. Read a Book – Click here for our must read list!

    Young adults reading in library

  • 11. Host a Game Night with Friends and/or Family

  • 12. Get your Nails Painted

  • 13. Wash Your Own Car – Inside and Out

    Little boy washing car

  • 14. Have a Movie Marathon

  • 15 Call a Friend and/or Family Member You Haven’t Talked to in a While

  • 16. Go Bowling

  • 17. Volunteer

    Volunteers planting in park

 

 

 

 

