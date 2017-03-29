Shop from home with Meijer delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Starting today, greater Grand Rapids area residents can get Meijer groceries delivered straight to their door!

For $99 per year, subscribers can get unlimited deliveries on orders of groceries – including health, beauty and baby items over $35.

Basically, customers input their grocery lists into the Shipt app and schedule delivery, then a shopper collects the items and delivers them. Payment is handled through the app.

You can check online to see if delivery is available in your zip code. If your area isn’t covered right now, don’t fret! Meijer is rolling out home delivery in all its markets this fall.