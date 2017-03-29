‘Run like a girl’ at the Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run

eightWest staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run is less than a month away from taking over the streets of Grand Rapids! This is a race that empowers women, and raises money for organizations that support women and girls. Holly Visser, Gazelle Girl Race Director, joined eightWest to talk about exciting race details!

Gazelle Girl is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race or are looking to set a new personal record, this event is for you.

Grand Gazelle Girl 5k/10k/Half Marathon
Sunday April 23rd in Downtown Grand Rapids
Register by Friday, March 31 to get your name on your bib

