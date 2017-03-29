Man born with Cerebral Palsy thanks Michael Phelps for teaching him adversity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Johnny Agar is a Rockford native born with Cerebral Palsy. He currently attends Aquinas College studying sports management and business administration. Recently, his mom made a video to thank one of the greatest athletes of all time, 28 Olympic medalist, Michael Phelps. Johnny says he looks up to athletes like Phelps, because they tend to face adversity. He says that he looks up to Phelps, because he’s the best of the best and faced adversity along the way.

Johnny took part in an Ironman triathlon in Hawaii last year with his father. His mom says she hopes that Phelps will see the video so that he knows how much he inspired Johnny through the race and in life.

“Dad inspires me just as much as Michael Phelps.” – Johnny

The video is out on social media and getting national attention. **Watch full video below to learn a little more about Johnny’s story.