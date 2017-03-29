‘Imaginary Mary’ premieres tonight on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – A brand new show is premiering tonight on My ABC WOTV4! This show combines an all-star cast, childhood whimsy, and big laughs for families.

A fiercely independent career woman, Alice has her life turned upside-down when she meets Ben, a divorced father with three children, and soon falls head-over-heals for him. This triggers more upheaval when the imaginary friend she created as a child, Mary, suddenly reappears as she is nervous to meet Ben’s kids for the first time.

This show stars a really exciting class with Jenna Elfman as Alice, Stephen Schneider as Ben, Rachel Dratch doing the voiceover of Mary, Nicholas Coombe as Andy, Matreya Scarrwener as Dora and Erica Tremblay as Bunny. Catch the premiere of ‘Imaginary Mary’ tonight at 8:30 p.m.