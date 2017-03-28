Taste the West Side: Enjoy fantastic food, live music and local brews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Taste the West Side is gearing up for a fantastic evening of culture, fun and fab food. The annual event will include live entertainment, along with small plate selections and beverages from of west side bars, breweries and restaurants in Grand Rapids. Both a silent and live auction will take place with prize packages available from many local businesses on the West Side of Grand Rapids. A unique “meat raffle” will allow one lucky participant prize package from several west-side butchers valued at more than $500.

All proceeds benefit Steepletown Neighborhood Services, a west-side nonprofit working to transform lives within the urban core communities of Grand Rapids and the surrounding region through education, workforce development, and community empowerment. The work of Steepletown creates hope to local residents through economic security.

At this year’s event Max & Jan Gibbs will be recognized with the 2017 Neighborhood Recognition Award.

WHAT:

Taste the West Side

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 29

6-9 p.m.

WHERE:

Goei Center, 818 Butterworth ST. SW

Tickets: https://www.payit2.com/e/tws

Participating food and drink providers include:

· Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant

· Westsider Café

· Harmony Hall

· Blue Dog Tavern

· That Polish Girl Catering

· Maggie’s Kitchen

· The Mitten Brewing Company

· Amore Trattoria Italiana

· Kitchen Sage

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online in advance, here.

All proceeds benefit Steepletown Neighborhood Services.