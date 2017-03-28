Milk Means More: Keeping student athletes nourished

milk means more


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Holland Aquatic Center recently hosted the Division 3 state swimming championships for more than 300 high school swimmers. Milk Means More got involved to bring support and chocolate milk as a refueling beverage for the athletes.

Milk Means More offers “Chocolate Milk Grants” that give schools chocolate milk to use in their training and games. One of the teams that participated, Ludington High School, is one of the teams that received a grant. The swimmers and coach say the chocolate milk helps them during training and during the competitive meets.

In the video above, Melissa from Milk Means More joined Maranda in studio to explain that nutrition is key to a good training regime. She reminds athletes of all levels that carbs fuel your activity and that you need to have lean protein as well.

