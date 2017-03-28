First elimination and new moves on week 2 of Dancing With the Stars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Last week, the season premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ was hotter than ever.

The season started with some rockin’ routines from stars like Simone Biles, Heather Morris, and Rashad Jennings. There was also some serious fun added with Erika Jayne and Charo. **See Jordan Carson’s Social Sizzle interview with the two lovely ladies, above!

On last night’s episode 3/27, all the celebs had another chance to impress the judges, but the first elimination was also looming. At the end of the night, one couple had to say goodbye to the ballroom, based on scores and votes from last Monday.

Who was eliminated first…?

Goodbye, Chris Kattan! **Hear his thoughts on the DWTS process below.

Before the hosts broke the bad news to Kattan, each couple performed a cha cha, Viennese waltz, paso doblé, foxtrot or jive.

Scores from week 2

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – 29

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – 29

Charo & Keo Motsepe – 25

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – 28

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – 32

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – 22

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – 28

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy – 32

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – 30

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – 22

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – 27

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – 25

Watch #DWTS Mondays on #MyABCWOTV4 and follow us on Twitter to join the conversation!