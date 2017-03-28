Feelin’ Good Mileage Club: Getting kids healthy

KELLOGGSVILLE, Mich (WOTV) – More than 60,000 kids are learning to get active in a fun way, with the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club through the Fifth Third River Bank Run.
Maranda joined kids at East Kelloggsville Elementary School, along with Tortoise and Hare and Cruiser from Craig’s Cruisers to kick off the program.
It encourages kids to walk, run, or jog during recess. Any kids who complete five miles or more during the club gets a free entry into Fifth Third Junior. Schools that participate in the program get merchandise and other incentives to reward the children.