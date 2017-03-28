Budget smarter, not harder: Advice from Fifth Third Bank

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
fifth third bank


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Spring break is coming up, and you want to do fun things with the family, but still stick to a budget. Fifth Third Bank says the best way to avoid spending more than you want is to break it down beforehand. That includes:

  • Travel costs
  • Food
  • Accommodations
  • Allocate money for extras

Building a budget is a good opportunity for kids to learn about money and how far it goes. When it comes to your spring break spending, talk to your kids about wants versus needs. It’s also a good idea to give them a set amount for food and extras so they are more conscious about money.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s