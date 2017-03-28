Budget smarter, not harder: Advice from Fifth Third Bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Spring break is coming up, and you want to do fun things with the family, but still stick to a budget. Fifth Third Bank says the best way to avoid spending more than you want is to break it down beforehand. That includes:

Travel costs

Food

Accommodations

Allocate money for extras

Building a budget is a good opportunity for kids to learn about money and how far it goes. When it comes to your spring break spending, talk to your kids about wants versus needs. It’s also a good idea to give them a set amount for food and extras so they are more conscious about money.