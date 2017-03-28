3 Ways to try tea tree oil as a natural remedy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Health is trending and more and more people preferring natural and Ayurvedic remedies over chemical-based products for most common ailments. Although tea tree oil has been around for a long while, recently it has been growing in popularity due to its antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. Tea tree oil has shown itself to be an all around beneficial product to have on hand for good health and home remedies.

Tea tree oil can help with respiratory disorders and is known to be an effective expectorant. 3 ways to try it: Add a few drops to a warm bath with Epson salts. Another great method is to create a steam of tea tree oil by adding a few drops to boiled water. Cover the head with a towel and take slow and deep breathes. Lastly the oil slight diluted in a base oil like jojoba or grape seed oil can be applied directly to the chest, neck or back at bedtime.

Keep tea tree in your home medicine cabinet and enjoy its numerous health benefits.