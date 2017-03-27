Unique programs at the Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – All month long, Maranda has been celebration March Reading Month with cool happenings around West Michigan. The Grand Rapids Public Library has a unique way to get everyone involved. If your child is hesitant about reading traditional books, the Public Library has tons of graphic novels to choose from.

When it comes to online reading, there’s resources for that as well. There’s not really a difference between reading a physical book or reading online, it’s all about preference. The great thing about the Public Library is you can download the book you want for free with a library card and go!

Books by the Stack is a program where you can check out multiple copies of the same book for a group atmosphere. Check out the video above for a more in depth look at the programs the library offers.