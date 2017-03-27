Samaritas celebrates one year of ‘The Academy’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Academy from Samaritas has been education people around West Michigan. Through a variety of classes, participants have the opportunity to learn new talents, grow as individuals and as a community, and enjoy shared experiences. On March 30, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., the Academy will celebrate it’s one-year anniversary! During the celebration, the Academy will launch its 2017 summer lineup as well as provide demos to give the community an example of Academy programs.

Academy One Year Anniversary

March 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Academy demostrations: Tai Chi lessons at 4:30 p.m., DIY chapstick at 5 p.m., and Asian cuisine cooking at 5:30 p.m.

Interested in Tai Chi, but don’t know where to start? Gary Lee joined Maranda in studio to show some moves! There are countless health benefits, and Tai Chi is good for the mind and body. Check out the video above to see what a Tai Chi class entails.