Inspiring girls to reach for their goals at JA Girls Dream Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes ~ Lakeshore region is holding a JA Girls Dream Fair on March 21. The focus of the event is to inspire 8th grade girls to consider STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related careers.

There has been a steep decline in the number of female graduates with computer science degrees over the past three decades. National surveys find that nearly two-thirds of teenagers said they may be discouraged from pursuing STEM careers simply because they don’t know anyone in these fields or they don’t understand what people in these fields do.

The JA Girls Dream Fair will inspire 300 eighth grade girls in the greater Holland area. (priority given to those who qualify for free or reduced lunch and may be first generation college graduates). In a one day format, JA will introduce these girls to women mentors who work in STEM related fields and show them the exciting possibilities for their future.