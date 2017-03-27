First elimination and new moves on week 2 of Dancing With the Stars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Last week, the season premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ was hotter than ever.

The season started with some rockin’ routines from stars like Simone Biles, Nick Viall, and Rashad Jennings. There was also some serious fun added with Charo and Bonner Bolton.

For tonight’s new episode, all the celebs will get another chance to impress the judges, but the first elimination will also be looming. At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated, based on scores and votes from last Monday.

Each couple will perform a cha cha, Viennese waltz, paso doblé, foxtrot or jive, vying for America’s vote.

Each Couple Will Dance to the Following Songs:

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Cha Cha – “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J featuring 2 Chainz

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Viennese Waltz – “Unlove You” by Jennifer Nettles

Charo & Keo Motsepe – Paso Doblé – “España Cani” by Charo

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “Bad Intentions” by Niykee Heaton

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz – “Suffer” by Charlie Puth

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – Jive – “Hey Ya!” by OutKast

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “No Rights No Wrongs” by Jess Glynne

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Give Me Your Love” by Sigala featuring John Newman and Nile Rodgers

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Jive – “Grown” by Little Mix

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – Paso Doblé – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – Cha Cha – “Bust a Move” by Young MC

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot – “Love Me Now” by John Legend