Eat like a dietician: Tips from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – We need to take care of our minds and bodies. Priority Health joined Maranda in studio to teach viewers how to eat like a dietician. March is National Nutrition Month, there’s no better time to set goals. Check out the video above to learn more details about living a healthy life!

How to eat like a dietician:

  • Set realistic goals
  • There are no good or bad foods; just bad diets
  • 4 foods to eat everyday: Beans, leafy greens, berries and flax
  • Set realistic goals, practice moderation
  • Eat the rainbow: More vibrant the color, the more antioxidants
  • Boost immune system: Onions, garlic, and asparagus are probiotics
  • Water, water, and more water!

