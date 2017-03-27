Eat like a dietician: Tips from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – We need to take care of our minds and bodies. Priority Health joined Maranda in studio to teach viewers how to eat like a dietician. March is National Nutrition Month, there’s no better time to set goals. Check out the video above to learn more details about living a healthy life!

How to eat like a dietician:

Set realistic goals

There are no good or bad foods; just bad diets

4 foods to eat everyday: Beans, leafy greens, berries and flax

Set realistic goals, practice moderation

Eat the rainbow: More vibrant the color, the more antioxidants

Boost immune system: Onions, garlic, and asparagus are probiotics

Water, water, and more water!