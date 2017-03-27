Cool for Spring: DIY Graphic t-shirt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Are you ready for a fun DIY project that’s sure to freshen up your look? Quote t-shirts are a hot trend! Here’s how to get the look for less. Stop by Goodwill to find a plain t-shirt. You’ll also need transfer paper, scissors and an iron. Print your favorite quote onto transfer paper, then cut it out. Using your iron follow the instructions included with the paper to complete the project.

What you need: T-shirt, transfer paper, scissors, and an iron

Step one: Print quote on transfer paper

Step two: Cut out quote

Step three: Follow instructions on transfer paper