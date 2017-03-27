Cool for Spring: DIY Graphic t-shirt

Jill Wallace Published: Updated:
diy graphic tee goodwill industries


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Are you ready for a fun DIY project that’s sure to freshen up your look? Quote t-shirts are a hot trend! Here’s how to get the look for less. Stop by Goodwill to find a plain t-shirt. You’ll also need transfer paper, scissors and an iron. Print your favorite quote onto transfer paper, then cut it out. Using your iron follow the instructions included with the paper to complete the project.

What you need: T-shirt, transfer paper, scissors, and an iron

Step one: Print quote on transfer paper

Step two: Cut out quote

Step three: Follow instructions on transfer paper

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s