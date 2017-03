GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – If homework time is often a battle in your house here are a things to keep in mind:

1. Give kids 30 minutes to unwind, have a snack and relax between getting home and starting homework.

2. Establish a homework routine and stick to it.

3. Turn off all distractions including TV, Radio and Social Media

4. Don’t be afraid to get extra help if you child is truly struggling