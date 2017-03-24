Yoga tutorial: Reverse table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – This sequence is one of my personal favorites as it opens and strengthens both front and back body. Begin seated, knees bent heels in front of hips. Inhale and lift feet keeping spins tall and legs together. Exhale lower feet to hip width apart and hands behind hips now lift hips upward on the next inhale. Exhale lower and repeat. That is all there is to it! Try to position the hands under the shoulders as you lift the hips and when you lift the feet hands can stay on floor, hold back of knees, or as you get stronger you might have arms and legs extended. When you begin you might lift the hips or the feet only an inch or so off the ground and that is fine. Keep practicing, keep at it and over time you will see improvement in your strength, range of motion and even your mood!

