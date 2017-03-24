Shop, save and sell at West Michigan’s largest mom-to-mom sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – CALLING ALL MOMS! It’s time to clean out the closets and get ready for the Spring season to begin. Gather under one roof for the largest Mom-to-Mom Sale in West Michigan. Grand Rapid’s very own DeVos Place is hosting this year’s West Michigan’s Mom’s Sale, on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The West Michigan Mom’s Sale was organized in 2008 by a group of local moms to give other moms in the area a better way to sell and shop for their growing kids’ clothing and toys.

Buy or sell your new and gently used baby and children’s clothing including boys and girls clothes of all sizes, toys, furniture, shoes, quilts, burp cloths, bikes, car seats, strollers, swings, highchairs, accessories and much more.

SHOP at over 200 booths and a Large Item Areas filled with a great selection! You’ll find everything you need, all at one place! Strollers are welcome.

SELL and earn some money! Many parents have clothing their child has outgrown, toys that have been forgotten, and maternity wear they will never be worn again. Registering is easy at www.westmichiganmomssale.com .

Top reasons to sell at the spring Mom’s Sale:

No cost for advertising – They take care of that

No rainout – No weather worries or issuesthe sale is indoors

No strangers in your neighborhood – nor at your home

No consignment fees – Sellers keep 100%

No Packing Up – Support the Salvation Army and donate left over items

Shoppers…access to over 5,000 people to shop your items?

Admission to the sale is FREE, but a donation of $3-$5 is received at entry. Proceeds and donations will benefit The Salvation Army and Safe Haven Ministries. About West Michigan Mom’s Sale