Must read books for spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Is there really anything better than relaxing and getting lost in a good book on a beautiful spring day? Check out our must reads for the spring season.

This story follows the story about a man named Ove who is basically the neighbor from hell – he’s grumpy, he has a short fuse, he has very strict routines, and the fact of the matter is the man just never smiles. All of that changes however when a young family, with two young girls, moves in next door. Is there more to Ove than just his grumpy exterior? Why is Ove so grumpy anyways? This story is a funny and heart warming tale about unexpected friendships and the power of how one life can effect so many others. This book feels like a warm sunny day no matter how cold it actually is outside!

Normally when your kids go to school and you befriend their friends parents it’s a good thing…right? Not necessarily in this book! Someone is dead, the question is who did it? Is it cold blooded murder, a tragic accident or is it just parents behaving poorly? It’s difficult to find the truth when it’s buried deep within a web of lies. This novel is a brilliant take on ex-husbands and second wives, mothers and daughters, schoolyard scandal, and the dangerous little lies we tell ourselves just to survive.

Ever wanted to get a glimpse into what your pets are thinking, well this book is your chance! The best part of this novel is it’s written in a dog’s eye perspective about the many lives he has lived. This book sheds light on the idea that every creature is born with a purpose and that loves never dies because the people we care about the most are always with us in our hearts. This book will make you laugh, it will make you cry and above all it will make you never want it to end! It’s the perfect book to warm up the soul this winter as you put a whole new value on the term “man’s best friend”.

This book is unlike anything else we have ever read before. It is a New York Times Best Seller and is a collection of poetry and prose about survival and the experience of violence, abuse, love, loss, and femininity. The book is divided into four chapters, all of which serve a different purpose. These chapters are meant to deal with different pains and heal various heartaches. Milk and Honey takes readers through a journey of the most bitter moments in life and finds sweetness in them because there is sweetness everywhere if you are just willing to look.

This novel follows the story of three women’s lives during and after World War II; the New York socialite Caroline Ferriday, the Polish teenager Kasia Kuzmerick and Herta Oberheuser the ambitious young German doctor. These women’s stories cross continents and paths when the unthinkable happens…Kasia is sent to Ravensbrück, the notorious Nazi concentration camp for women when the Nazis invade Poland. Inspired by the life of a real World War II heroine, this remarkable debut novel reveals the power of unsung women to change history in their quest for love, freedom, and second chances.

Television journalist Alix Phillips and her trusty ex-Navy Seal cameraman Ben Chapman have traveled the world together tracking down the best stories. This time they’ve caught wind of a story with damning allegations about the Vice President of the United States. If these allegations are correct, then they could potentially link the VP to the biggest scandal the country’s ever seen! The journaling duo are putting their lives – and their hearts, on the line by pursing this perilous assignment but Alix and Ben are in too deep to turn back now. They have no choice but to play along in this “dangerous little game” run by the most powerful political family of all time.

You know a book is good when it gets turned into a movie! This novel is hitting the big screens soon, but before you go see it you MUST read it! This is a true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo and how they saved over 300 people from Nazis after their zoo was bombed by hiding refugees in the empty their animal cages. This is a beautifully written story with the perfect combination of well researched history and charming story telling. Told in the perspective of the zookeeper’s wife, this is a book you won’t ever want to end!

This book has been on the best sellers list for 53 weeks! This intimate and insightful memoir tells the personal story of a physician who received a diagnosis of Stage IV lung cancer at the age of 36. This book reminds you the importance of making every day count and gives you a new appreciate for what you have that makes life worth living.

This is a novel based on the real story of the last true hermit. In 1986 a young man by the name of Christopher Knight, left his home in Massachusetts and drove all the way to Maine where we disappeared into the woods. He refused to talk or communicate with anyone and made his home in the woods with just a tent where he endured any and all harsh weather conditions. He managed to stay alive due to his courage and pure creativity. He would break into people’s homes for resources and although he was harmless his “little missions” were scaring the towns people. Mr. Knight probably would have lived out in the woods forever had he not been finally caught and arrested for breaking and entering. This book shares information gained through exclusive interviews about Mr. Knights experiences in the woods. He answers questions such as – why did he leave, what did he learn and how is he adjusting now that he’s back. This book is a beautiful reminder of what makes a good life and how far one is willing to go to live the life they want. to live.

The Bird family is picture perfect, or at least they were up until that one Easter weekend. Now the family is falling apart, the kids are getting older and the parent’s marriage is getting buried under all of the stuff they have hoarded in their house. After years of turmoil somehow the whole family finds themselves back in the house they grew up in to get to the bottom of what happened that Easter and discover all the hidden family secrets in every nook and cranny of the house. Maybe there’s a reason the parents haven’t gotten rid of anything?