Human trafficking survivor to speak in West Michigan

Holland, Mich. – The Center for Women in Transition proudly announces the 25th anniversary of its signature fundraising event, Reach for the Stars. The event raises approximately $150,000 annually, which the Center uses to provide crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, along with violence prevention work in the community.

Brooke Axtell, keynote speaker, will share her personal story of survival and healing. Axtell is a survivor of human trafficking as a child, and domestic violence as an adult. She recently joined former President Barack Obama onstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, performing a spoken-word piece about the devastating effects of domestic violence.

“Brooke’s experience is a sobering reminder of why our services are needed,” says Diane Ybarra, Board Chair of Center for Women in Transition. “Human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault are happening in every community. By bravely sharing her story, Brooke shines a light on those who need our help, and what we can each do to end the cycle of violence.”

Seeking to end domestic and sexual violence, the Center provides both supportive and crisis services to more than 3,000 women, men and children in Ottawa and Allegan counties each year. Among the services provided to the community are emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, transitional housing, legal advocacy, sexual assault nurse examinations, and trauma-informed therapy. In addition, the Center has a continuing commitment to violence prevention work through its partnership with local school districts and its Girls on the Run program.

The annual Reach for the Stars evening fundraiser provides a significant source of support for the Center for Women in Transition. The dinner program is accompanied by silent and mission-based auctions.

The details:

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Doors open at 5:45pm

The Pinnacle Center: 3330 Highland Drive, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Tickets may be purchased on the Center’s website: http://www.cwitmi.org/events. Individual tickets are $100 if purchased by March 31 or $125 after that date.

Reserved tables of eight are available; please contact Ellie at 616-494-1744 for more details.