Celebrating Spring with dinosaurs and live mannequins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Spring is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.

Frederik Meijer Gardens

Grandma and Me: Ai Weiwei-Inspired Floating Kites

Saturday, 10am-noon

Learn about the beautiful and mysterious kites floating in the corridor.

Ages 8+

Also – Butterflies are Blooming – There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

Amazing Dinosaurs at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

There’s a place where kids can dig up fossils, examine dinosaur habitats, and come face to face with their favorite dinosaurs. Amazing Dinosaurs! is open now at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. So much fun for kids and families. Entertainment includes a dino puppet show see if you can make T. Rex sounds, and more! Amazing Dinosaurs! is open through June 25th.

Flicks Family Film Festival

Celebration! North, South & RiverTown

February 24-April 20

Flick’s Family Film Festival features a lineup of free movies for kids and just $5 for adults.

Movie: A Dog’s Purpose – Opens 3/24

Cottage and Lakefront Living Show

Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 25

Single Day Tickets

Adult – $10

Child (6-14) – $4

5 & Under – Free

Tickets available online now or at the DeVos Place Box Office during all hours of the show

Say “the cottage” to almost any Michigander and memories rush forward like waves: the screech of gulls, or the squeal of old oarlocks; falling asleep to the rhythm of the surf, or waking to a chorus of frogs; sand in the sheets, or fish scales in the sink. Mostly, though, they’re memories of family, because here in the Great Lake State the cottage is a tradition that’s handed down from one generation to the next.

Peter Pan presented by JHS Thespians and Music Department (Jenison) (Friday)

8375 29th Avenue – Jenison

Friday, March 24 – 7pm

Saturday, March 25 – 7pm

Sunday, March 26 – 2:30pm

Muskegon Lumberjacks

Friday – 7:15pm vs Fargo Force

Tickets start at $7 for youth, $10 for adults

Jacks Fight Cancer Night

Saturday, March 25 7:5pm

Have a player play in honor or memory of a loved one who survived, lost to or has cancer!

$100

Proceeds benefit Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center

Sensory Friendly Movies – Saturday – Celebration North

Saturday, March 25

“Beauty and the Beast”

10:30am

Lights up! Sound down! Enjoy the BIG SCREEN experience in an accepting environment!

Lights will dim, but remain on.Volume will be lowered.Movies begin at show time with limited previews.Shown in 2D with open captioning.

Cheering, calling out, or even strolling around the theatre is welcome!

Developed in partnership with Family Hope Foundation, Sensory Showtimes make movies extra welcoming to guests with special needs, including autism. So come relax, be yourself, and enjoy a movie at Celebration! Cinema!

Celebrate Community Day – Artists Creating Together – Peter Wege Theatre

On March 25, 2017, Artists Creating Together, the Girls Choral Academy, Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities, and the Grand Rapids Ballet come together for a special day celebrating arts, culture, and community. This group joined together to create this day-long, free community event using the arts to raise awareness, collaboration and understanding in two traditionally underserved communities: the Hispanic/Latino community and the Disability community. This free event provides an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience dance, music, and visual art in a unique learning environment.

Saturday, March 25, 2017

1 – 4PM

This event is open to the public & a great opportunity for families! You do not need to RSVP or have a ticket to attend.

Peter M. Wege Theatre

Home of Grand Rapids Ballet Company

341 Ellsworth Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

GRAM’s drop in studio – Cabinets of Curiosity

Saturday 1pm-4pm

Come to the GRAM Studio and create your own cabinet of curiosity to store all your treasures!

Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Friday 7pm-10pm

Our music selection on Friday nights include: Top 40, Hip-Hop, Dance, and Electronic. Our Friday night public skating session and music are geared for kids 12 and older.

$7.00 – Free regular roller skate rental is included in the new admission price – $1.00 extra for rollerblades.

Parent Admission $3- Price includes all skate rental (with child’s paid admission)

$3 Admission for all college student with current ID includes all skate rental during any public skating session

Saturday: 1:30pm-4:30pm & 6:30pm-9:30pm

Our family friendly music selection on Saturdays includes: Pop, Country, Oldies, Christian, Kids Bop, and more!

Admission $7.00

Parent Admission $3.00

(with child’s paid admission)

Roller Skate Rental is FREE

Rollerblade Rental is $1.00 extra

$3 Admission for all college student with current ID includes all skate rental during any public skating session

Sunday – 2pm-5pm

Our family friendly music selection on Sundays includes: Pop, Country, Oldies, Christian, Kids Bop, and more!

$7.00 – Free regular roller skate rental is included in the new admission price – $1.00 extra for rollerblades.

Parent Admission $3- Price includes all skate rental (with childs paid admission)

$3 Admission for all college student with current ID includes all skate rental during any public skating session

Downtown Live – Downtown Grand Rapids

Here’s a fun event happening for families in downtown Grand Rapids. Downtown LIVE brings together art and live performance for one cool event! Bring the family down on March 25th for this epic event!

Event schedule:

Little LIVE — 4 to 6 p.m.

Various downtown businesses and organizations are hosting pop-up selfie spots where families can take selfies and children can pose as live mannequins for the camera with unique backdrops, silly props and splashes of color. Participating locations include Grand Rapid Art Museum, Shops @ MoDiv, JW Marriott Grand Rapids and others along or near Monroe Center Avenue. Maranda of WOTV 4 will also be on hand during Little LIVE. “This is a great opportunity for families and kids of all ages — including kids-at-heart — to get silly and get a feel for what it’s like to become a live mannequin,” Hagedorn said. Posters showing participating locations will be posted throughout the area.

LIVE Mannequins — 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The windows of more than a dozen downtown storefronts will be filled with community volunteers posing motionless as live mannequins in a variety of scenes and themes. “For those who have never seen a live mannequin event before, it is truly something to behold. It transforms a downtown area into something truly extraordinary,” said Debra Sailor, board chair of St. Joseph Today. Judges for LIVE Mannequins include Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Baker, Start Garden directors Jorge Gonzalez and Darel Ross II and WGVU Media Host/Producer Shelley Irwin.

LIVE Music — 9 p.m.

Live musicians and bands representing a wide variety of styles — from the classics and jazz to rock, pop and more — will perform at various downtown venues. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the high-level talent and variety of the performers who are performing as part of this celebration. It’ll be great music in great locations throughout downtown,” Hagedorn said. Some venues may charge a cover charge.

The interim from 6 to 7 p.m. is an open free period intended for individual shopping, dining and the like.

Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Miller Auditorium

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award®- winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream… or a really great pair of shoes.

Friday, March 24, 2017 – 8:00pm

Saturday, March 25, 2017 – 2:00pm

Saturday, March 25, 2017 – 8:00pm

Sunday, March 26, 2017 – 1:00pm

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic pet show

Saturday, March 25 10am-3pm

Come see over 6500 sq. ft. of reptiles and small exotic mammals. CollisonZoo reptile petting zoo will be there this month. Come see “harry the sulcata Tortoise ” a large Burmese Python And Freddy the alligator and many more!

The admission cost for the Kalamazoo Reptile Expo is, $5.00 per person, children under 6 years old are free. The maximum amount per family will not exceed $20.00 for admission.

Kalamazoo Expo Center – 2900 Lake Street , Kalamazoo

Maple Palooza – DeGraaf Nature Center

Saturday, March 25 11am-3pm

An indoor celebration of the coming spring and all things MAPLE! Live local Irish Band, maple craft beer, maple barbeque pork sandwiches, candies, floats & sundaes with Hudsonville Ice Cream, maple caramel corn, maple syrup and homemade maple baked goods! Free Kid’s Crafts too. Support the center’s nature education programs. Come on down! Free Admission.

270 S. River Avenue Holland