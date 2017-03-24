3 Tips to embrace diversity in your community from AARP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – “Juntos es possible.” We can achieve more together than alone.

The face of America is changing to one of many colors and combinations of races. The population that was once predominantly white has become a melting pot. Minorities are the majority in many areas of the country, and the number of multiracial people is also increasing exponentially.

AARP subscribes to the Malcolm Baldridge definition of diversity, which refers to valuing and benefiting from personal differences. These differences address many variables; including race, religion, color, gender, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, age and generational preferences, education, geographic origin, and skill characteristics; as well as differences in ideas, thinking, academic disciplines and perspectives.

Americans are more racially and ethnically diverse than in the past, and the U.S. is projected to be even more diverse in the coming decades.

We must consciously embrace diversity. Here are three ways to do it:

1. We must appreciate the richness of difference that exists among us,

2. Empathize with all types of people,

3. and fight against all types of discrimination.

Understanding and accepting people from all walks of life is key to finding peace in our lives and critical to making our world a better place to live.

As AARP CEO, Jo Ann Jenkins, says: “I truly believe that age and experience can expand the possibilities in life for every member of our society. By working together toward a common vision and goal, we can create a nation where all people — of every background, income or social status — can discover their real possibilities for living a life of independence, dignity and purpose. That’s why engaging people of all backgrounds and cultures is not only a vital piece of our community strategy, it is also an integral part of our business model.”

For more information on embracing diversity visit AARP’s website.