Spring Sale: Fun for families while giving back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There’s a big Spring sale happening that will help families save money. Just Being Friends is happening this weekend at DeltaPlex Arena, check out the video above for more details! You’ll find aisles upon aisles of the best in gently-loved and new items at great savings. Everything from infant to teen and everyone in between! Plus, anything that doesn’t sell will be donated to In the Image, an important, local nonprofit that is making big change in the community.

With over 48,000 square feet of bargains, organized like a department store by size and gender, you will be amazed at all the quality items. Cash, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover will all be accepted at checkout. Get tickets here!

Just Being Friends

DeltaPlex Arena

Friday, March 24th

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25th

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Half off prices Friday and Saturday!