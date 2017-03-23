Spring break fun for kids: Grand Rapids Ballet Camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Grand Rapids Ballet School is offering a fun activity for children in West Michigan during spring break from school.

Spring Break Ballet Camps will be held Monday, April 3rd through Friday, April 7th in Grand Rapids at the Meijer-Royce Center for Dance and in Holland at the Holland Area Arts Council. The classes are available for two different age groups, as well: ages 3-6 and ages 7-9.

For those ages 3-6, the 75-minutes-per-day ballet camp includes 45-minute class plus 30 minutes of snack time and arts and crafts. The camp will teach children the fundamentals of etiquette, coordination, and musicality, in an interactive environment where they will learn the beginning elements of creative movement. It also provides an outlet for them to set and achieve a goal and the discipline it takes to achieve it.

For those 7-9, the 90-minutes-per-day ballet camp includes a 60-minute class plus 30 minutes of snack time and arts and crafts. The camp, which is best for those with prior dance experience, provides the exciting creative spark they need to fuel their passion for the art form. The curriculum will help your child build a strong dance foundation focused on correct posture, placement, discipline, coordination, strength, flexibility, and the basic vocabulary of ballet.

The camp in Grand Rapids also includes entry to the Grand Rapids Ballet’s production of “The Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish”—a 30-minute underwater adventure ballet taking place at the adjacent Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

“Ballet camp is an excellent way for children to experience the joy and satisfaction of dance,” said Attila Mosolygo, the principal of Grand Rapids Ballet School. “Plus, it’s just plain fun, too!”

Pricing ranges from $135 per child per week to $150 per child per week. To enroll, visit grballet.com, email school@grballet.com, or call 616.454.4771.